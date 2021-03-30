Instagram expanding IGTV Ads to Australia & the UK, opening new monetisation avenue for content creators

Select Instagram content creators in Australia and the UK will be able to monetise their work thanks to a new revenue model being presented by the social media giant.

The Facebook-owned platform has announced that, following testing with various US creators, IGTV ads will be offered to “select creators” in Australia and the UK over the coming weeks.

These ads will play when users click on IGTV previews in their feeds. Built for mobile, the commercial content will be up to 15 seconds in length.

The IGTV feature of Instagram allows users to upload long-form videos that are longer than the one-minute time limit placed on regular posts. The videos also play on a device’s entire screen, as opposed to the post-space format that timeline videos play through. And as with other posts, IGTV videos are able to be shared in Instagram Stories.

As for the revenue, content creators will be given a 55 per cent share of advertising revenue heading to Instagram. YouTube’s Partner Program creators earn the same margin.

Instagram is also aiming to lift IGTV’s appeal to businesses. “Long-form video makes it even easier to tell your brand’s story, connect with your audience, and reach more people,” Instagram says in its feature description.

“By 2021, mobile video will account for 78 per cent of total mobile data traffic.”

This has the potential to be a very beneficial move for Instagram, which has been looking at other avenues to both monetise content and keep people on the platform for longer.

