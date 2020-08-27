ANZ offers $200,000 loans to small businesses

Mark Hand, ANZ Group Executive Australia Retail and Commercial Banking

By Ellie Dudley

ANZ today launched a new digital lending platform to provide a conditional $200,000 to small businesses in unsecured lending in as little as 20 minutes if they share their Accounting Software Platform.

Developed in partnership with DemystData – an external data marketplace – ANZ Online Business Lending syncs with Accounting Software Platforms (ASPs) Xero, QuickBooks and MYOB.

Businesses connect their ASPs to the bank’s credit platform to share historical financial information, allowing ANZ to provide a decision on conditional lending.

ANZ says full approval typically comes within two days and small businesses using the platform will be able to access fixed and variable-term loans as well as overdraft facilities.

ANZ Group Executive Australia Retail and Commercial Banking Mark Hand said: “While the current economic crisis will be devastating for some businesses, there has also been a great deal of resilience and some will be able to come out the other side even stronger. We’re also starting to see new businesses being created to meet emerging customer needs.

“This sophisticated new technology is deeply integrated with ANZ’s existing platforms to provide our customers with a quick, simple and secure lending experience so they can spend more time running and growing their business,” Mr Hand said.

This new loan platform has been created with as one of the ANZ COVID-19 support packages. Since the original program was announced in March, ANZ has provided repayment deferrals on more than 100,000 home, personal, small business and commercial accounts.

Small businesses will also be able to use the new digital lending platform to borrow under Phase 2 of the Government Guarantee Scheme, which supports $40 billion of lending to SMEs.

