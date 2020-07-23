This Aussie tech company is championing personal safety

Craig Cowdrey, CEO and Co-Founder at Sonder

Feelings of anxiety and discomfort in the workplace are experienced by thousands of Australian professionals every day. With COVID-19 creating more anxiety around the workday commute, new research from Sonder reveals burgeoning safety and mental health concerns.

Sonder is a world-first personal safety monitoring and response company with a vision to build a global network that gets help by a person’s side anywhere in the world, within 20 minutes.

Launched in early 2017, Sonder uses cutting-edge technology to mobilise spare capacity among ex and off-duty emergency services personnel to make safety and support services accessible to everyone. The company helps educators and institutions with complex duty of care obligations spanning the physical and mental wellbeing of students and staff.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused a fundamental shift in the way that Australians work, and with this has come a raft of personal safety and wellbeing concerns. New research from Australia’s leading personal safety and mental health support company Sonder has revealed further insight into how pervasive the problem really is.

The research revealed that 40% of female professional consultants have often been exposed to situations in their workplace that made them feel unsafe, while almost 1 in 3 women reported feeling uncomfortable while working offsite at a client’s office.

“For a country that prides itself on having an advanced, diverse, and globally competitive workforce, we need to do better. Workplaces have a responsibility and duty of care to all their staff, and the fact that so many women don’t feel completely safe at their place of work is an urgent issue which needs addressing,” said Craig Cowdrey, CEO and Co-Founder at Sonder.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics’ most recent Personal Safety Survey, approximately 38% of women (421,400) as opposed to 16% of men (185,200) aged 18-24 years had experienced sexual harassment in the last 12 months. While one in six women (17% or 1.6 million), as opposed to one in fifteen men (6.5% or 587,000), had experienced an episode of stalking since the age of 15.

With Sonder’s new research also revealing that 1 in 4 women frequently leave work after dark, Mr Cowdrey said that Sonder’s 24/7 on-demand support network helps to alleviate the stress and anxiety women feel about traveling alone.

“With COVID-19 the advice around work commuting is creating even more uncertainty and stress, based on suggestions to: commute in off peak hours; avoid public transport; walk where possible, and travel in office tower lifts with just one other person,” said Mr Cowdrey.

