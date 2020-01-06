Employee happiness and productivity influenced by office design

By Guest Author

Workplace wellbeing is a primary concern among business owners. New research from Signify has found investment in connected technology and smart office design is vital to attracting and retaining talent.

The survey of 500 small to medium business owners reported 80% of business owners saying retaining and motivating talent is a major business challenge.

The report was released to highlight the importance of investing in connected workplace design and technology, which includes connected lighting, spaces and sustainability initiatives, with a majority (85%) of business owners saying this would improve business functions and help motivate and retain employees.

Signify spokesperson Simon O’Donnelly said the report highlights why creating a positive physical workplace environment can counter many employee challenges while reducing operating costs.

“As businesses plan for the year, it’s critical they consider how forward-thinking, flexible workplace design solutions can have a real effect on increasing their employees’ satisfaction and productivity.

“For those businesses that are paying attention to their staff’s physical experience at work, including light, design and air quality, they are realising significant benefits, such as happier employees, improved sustainability credentials and a stronger bottom line,” said Simon.

Workplace lighting design and productivity

Workplace lighting can have a significant impact on the productivity and morale of staff, as well as a role in their health and wellbeing, according to the research.

Businesses that have already adopted the technology said it improved employee engagement (36%), wellbeing (44%), productivity (43%) and increased cost savings. However, it’s clear some business owners still have a way to go, with 1 in 5 saying their business is slow to adopt new technology despite recognising its benefits.

Customer experience

While the research highlights the role of design and lighting in improving workplace wellbeing and productivity, it also plays a crucial role in influencing customers.

According to the study, 91% of business owners believe it would improve their customer’s experience.

From brand perceptions to consumer engagement, lighting creates an emotional connection between consumer and businesses. Once it is clear lighting isn’t simply about illumination, consumers’ and employees’ experience and engagement will thrive.