AWS and Tech 23 to host the AI Conclave on 11 and 12 November

The Tech 23 Deeptech Festival is hosting the AI Conclave on the 11 to 12 November, providing an opportunity for businesses to hear expert advice on the latest AI and machine learning trends.

The AI Conclave is a free online event that helps businesses build customer-centric, scalable solutions in the cloud with Amazon’s machine learning and AI services.

This event caters to businesses at all stages of the AI and machine learning adoption journey, from those who are considering adopting AI and machine learning to expert-users.

It brings together Amazon and industry experts who can advise businesses about best practices in AI for your organisation and how to develop skills to optimise any AI or machine learning solutions.

Day 1 (11 November) will introduce the concept of machine learning through case studies and talks from investors and industry leaders. Founders, the C-suite, product, marketing and tech leaders can hear about how AI has shaped online experiences and how to build an AI ecosystem.

You will hear about how AI has helped Elula co-founders Joshua Shipman and Sarah Russell predict and reduce churn in banking, a case study on a globally scalable healthcare product with Dr Michelle Perugini from Presagen and a panel on building the AI ecosystem.

Day 2 (12 November) involves a deeper dive into the technology, with talks from subject matter experts and startups who have implemented machine learning solutions.

Day 2 includes an introduction from Colette Grgic, Head of Startup Ecosystem, ANZ at AWS, a telehealth case study with Dr Silvia Pfeiffer from Coviu and a VC panel with Square Peg investor Casey Flint and AirTree Ventures principal Jackie Vullinghs.

Find out more and register for this free online event at https://tech23.com.au/2020/ai-conclave-2020

