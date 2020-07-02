Free ebook: How to manage the new changes at work and train employees

By Loren Webb

Dynamic Business and ELMO Cloud, HR & Payroll have partnered together to create a free ebook for business leaders and managers on how to manage all of the changes at work, and for navigating training and learning during this time – something that is of particular importance and relevance at the moment.

The pandemic has changed so many aspects of our working lives; in a recent podcast with Monica Watt – ELMO’s CHRO – we talked through them and specifically addressed the impact that they have had on employee performance, moral and happiness. From that, we’ve put this ebook guide together for managers, which is an easy-to-read summary with actionable steps.

The free ebook will help managers and leaders with:

Having and using the right leadership skills in this crisis period

How to manage online training for employees (covid-19 specific and beyond)

Supporting employee wellbeing, as well as productivity and performance

We draw on insight from Monica’s podcast interview – which we highly recommend listening to – as well as many other resources.

Page 9 … As Monica explains in the podcast episode, more than ever before, CEOs and other C-suite leaders must not only display technical competence but must also lean heavily on soft skills. In a working world where technical skills have always placed higher on the priority list, this sudden and crucial change in leadership is a huge challenge in itself. In this period, difficult decisions will need to be made and applying emotional and social intelligence is vital in handling those decisions successfully. The important soft skills applicable now are: Self-awareness

Authenticity

