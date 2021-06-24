Vital steps for brand success in building your brand

Listen to this story

Building a brand is no easy task. Many steps are involved, and several elements contribute to its success. Here are some of the most important factors to consider when building a brand and boosting engagement rates.

Research your audience

When building a brand, it is essential to have an excellent understanding of your target audience. Researching your target audience sets a brand up for success. It allows you to adopt marketing strategies that reach your intended audience. In researching your target audience, focus on people’s motivation for buying products/services, which can help drive your sales. Important research areas include the gender, age, interests of potential customers, and where they are located. Research methods include analysing similar brands and the comments people have made on that brand, talking to people about what they look for when buying a product, or examining the social media accounts people within your target audience follow.

Choose your brand’s focus

For a brand to be successful, you, as the creator, must understand what you want the focus to be on. Clearly, explaining what your brand offers will help define your target audience. Start with a narrow focus, which will allow you to concentrate on reaching a specific network of people that can later be broadened. A broad focus is less effective as it is harder to promote your brand to a diverse audience, particularly when starting out. Once you have a precise brand focus, you can decide how your brand differs from others and use marketing strategies to promote this.

Create a catchy name

Creating a brand name is one of the most critical steps in building a brand. It needs to be easy to remember and make a good impression. It should be unique to avoid confusion with other brands, and it should give a little insight into what the brand is about. This is what the customer will often encounter first. A brand’s reputation lies within its name so make it powerful and memorable.

Create a logo

Designing a logo is another critical step in creating your brand. The logo gives the brand identity and, along with the name, is one of the first things people will encounter. A logo differentiates you in the marketplace and contributes to people’s perception of your trustworthiness. As your company grows, the logo will become increasingly familiar, so you want it to be unique. Once you have designed a logo, it becomes the basis of your corporate identity.

Choose the look of the brand

Once the foundations such as the brand’s focus, name, and target audience are established, designing the look is crucial for attracting an audience. In this step, make decisions about the fonts and colours you want to use. The fonts should be easy to read and limited to a few types. Using several different fonts can create a confusing experience for the customer. The colours should be appealing and catch attention. It is vital to research the effects of colours in advertising as different colours influence how customers feel and impact their buying behaviour. Make your brand recognisable and create a good impression through its look.

Create a slogan

A slogan is used to convey a message regarding the brand. An effective slogan will capture the attention of people and make the brand more memorable. Slogans should convey the essence of the brand. They should be no more than five words and sum up how the brand differs from other companies. A slogan will make a customer more likely to remember a brand, creating positive regard. Give your slogan the power to have a strong impression on people.

Promote it

Once the brand is designed and established, promoting it is the next important step to drive engagement. There are several ways to do this. Some of the best techniques include social media posts, social media ads, email marketing, Google ads, and YouTube ads. Advertising should not be limited to one form if you want high engagement rates; however, some types of marketing are more suited to different target audiences, so educate yourself on the best advertising techniques for your target market.

